A group of firefighters was able to save an orphaned mountain lion cub in Northern California.

The cub suffered severe burns from the Zogg Fire.

The male cub is estimated to be four to six weeks old and is being cared for

by the Oakland Zoo.

They posts updates with pictures on their social media.

They also announced that they’ve given the cub a name —

Captain Cal after the mascot for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Youtube: Video

Full Story and pics: HERE