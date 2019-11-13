Candy Corn, Unicorn, Puppycorn?

One tiny puppy discovered by an animal rescue is taking the internet by storm all thanks to his magical horn — well, tail.
The injured pup was affectionately named “Narwhal” in honor of the “unicorn of the sea.
” A narwhal is a toothed whale with a large “tusk” that looks like a unicorn horn. Just in time for Christmas!
The furry, four-legged Narwhal was found with an older dog on Nov. 8 and taken to Mac’s Mission in Jackson, Missouri.
The rescue’s slogan promises they “specialize in special” and Narwhal is no exception.
According to Mac’s Mission’s Facebook page, a veterinarian answered the million-dollar questions:
does the forehead tail wag and is it connected to anything?
Short answer: no.
Full Story: HERE
Youtube Video: HERE
Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069