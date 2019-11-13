Credit: YouTube

Candy Corn, Unicorn, Puppycorn?

November 13, 2019

One tiny puppy discovered by an animal rescue is taking the internet by storm all thanks to his magical horn — well, tail.

The injured pup was affectionately named “Narwhal” in honor of the “unicorn of the sea. 

” A narwhal is a toothed whale with a large “tusk” that looks like a unicorn horn.  Just in time for Christmas!

The furry, four-legged Narwhal was found with an older dog on Nov. 8 and taken to Mac’s Mission in Jackson, Missouri.

The rescue’s slogan promises they “specialize in special” and Narwhal is no exception.

According to Mac’s Mission’s Facebook page, a veterinarian answered the million-dollar questions:

does the forehead tail wag and is it connected to anything?

Short answer: no.

Full Story: HERE

Youtube Video: HERE

