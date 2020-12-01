Candy Cane Flavors That Make You Go Hmmmmmmm…

Photo Credit: Bigstock

Thank you Archie McPhee… I’ve spent hours wandering around discovering new and wildly interesting things in your store in Wallingford. Buuuuuuuttttt….Even in this world of showing off and weird stunts and challenges on the internet that show how crazy you are… I’m not sure I can stomach these:

#IveSeenStrangerThingsThan strangely flavoured candy canes but a lot of them are just gross! 😫 pic.twitter.com/bXULIFil4e — Marina (@sexy_N_cute) November 28, 2020

Although I LOVE all things bacon and the pickle flavor reminds me of the Grinch. I’m not sure I can stomach these creations. I guess that’s sort of the point. They make for GREAT Secret Santa “gifts” and probably a whole lotta’ fun when you’ve had too much egg nog with Seagrams 7 in it.

These totally remind me of the wacky flavors Jones Soda used to release every year or the Harry Potter Jelly Belly collection.

Neither of which I could be brave enough to try either.

How ’bout you???