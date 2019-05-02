Canadian Border Closed

A deadly crash has closed the Peace Arch border crossing into Canada on Interstate 5 north of Blaine.

Northbound travelers can still use SR-543, SR-539 and SR-9 to cross the border, but are warned to expect delays.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police said two vehicles crashed around 11:30 a.m.

Thursday in the northbound lanes of the freeway about 300 yards north of the Canadian border.

Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reported a van driver died after an SUV driver crashed into it at a high speed,

causing the van to burst into flames. The SUV driver was hospitalized and is expected to survive.

Video from the scene showed flames and thick black smoke spewing from the van involved in the crash.

Full Story: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069