Can You Tell Me How To Get…. How To Get To Sesame Street?

They got him! Police nab drunk driver on SESAME STREET near Seabeck on the Hood Canal in Kitsap County. I didn’t know they HAD a Sesame Street!

Police dog helps nab suspected 5-time drunk driver on Sesame Street (the one near Seabeck…)

https://t.co/OVPRPKpedh pic.twitter.com/WG1FxihcEM — KOMO News (@komonews) June 29, 2020

In my worst “The Count” voice… he had one, two, three, four, five… FIVE prior arrests for drunk driving.

So hopefully this time he’ll be sentenced to more than just picking up Oscar the Grouch’s trash on the side of the road!

All Sesame Street jokes aside… This is a very serious problem. Thank you to the police officers and K-9 that got this guy off the road. For now.