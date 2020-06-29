Credit: BigStockPhoto

Can You Tell Me How To Get…. How To Get To Sesame Street?

June 29, 2020

They got him!  Police nab drunk driver on SESAME STREET near Seabeck on the Hood Canal in Kitsap County.  I didn’t know they HAD a Sesame Street! 

In my worst “The Count” voice… he had one, two, three, four, five… FIVE prior arrests for drunk driving.

So hopefully this time he’ll be sentenced to more than just picking up Oscar the Grouch’s trash on the side of the road!

All Sesame Street jokes aside… This is a very serious problem.  Thank you to the police officers and K-9 that got this guy off the road.  For now.

About Seth

Avatar
Warm 106.9 now has an honest to goodness live teddy bear in the morning. Seth is a 13 year resident of south Snohomish County and loves his family (wife, 6 year old son, Bernese Mountain Dog puppy and fat old man cat) mountains, water and all things TASTY!
Copyright © 2020 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lisa Closterman at lclosterman@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only