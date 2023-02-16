Can We Get A PNW Cadbury Bunny?

yulya05|BigStock

Cadbury’s Bunny Tryouts Wants a Rescue Pet for Its 2023 Ad Campaign.

We got a puppy in the puppy bowl so maybe we can get a rescue pet to represent the PNW as a Cadbury Bunny?

Do you have an especially cute pet? Is it a rescue? Would that pet look good in bunny ears, or at least let you put them on him or her and not try to eat them? If you answered “yes” to both of those questions, then you and your pet may have a shot at the fifth annual Cadbury’s Clucking Bunny Contest.

The winning pet needn’t be a bunny, either. Last year’s Clucking Bunny, who gets to appear in the year’s Clucking Bunny commercial among other prizes, was actually a therapy dog named Annie Rose (per Cadbury USA). Other 2022 finalists included a bearded dragon, a therapy horse, and a llama. Even a tree frog has made the cut, as 2021’s winner was Betty the tree frog (per News-Press).

But this year, Cadbury is looking for more than just a cute furry (or scaly) face to represent their brand in the much anticipated annual ad.

This year, Cadbury is partnering with ASPCA to look for a rescue pet to feature in their ad. The winning pet and pet parent will win $5,000 for themselves and $5,000 to donate to the shelter of their choice. Last year, the brand also partnered with ASPCA in a different way, pledging to donate $5,000, plus an additional $5,000 for every 5,000 votes cast in the competition (up to $20,000) to the ASPCA (per PR News Wire). But this year, the brand wants to feature a rescue pet in the ad itself.

The competition opens February 15. Pet parents will have until February 23 to snap a pic of their rescue pet in bunny ears and upload it to the contest website. From there, it’ll be narrowed down to the top 10 finalists, to be announced March 6. Voting on those sure to be adorable finalists will be open until March 14. If the finalists are anything like last year’s, they’re sure to feature plenty of Easter baskets filled with chocolate Cadbury creme eggs (per Instagram).

