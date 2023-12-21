Can Gen Z Write a Better Self-Help Book than Millennials & Boomers?

viewapart|BigStock

Nearly half (47%) of Americans think they could write a self-help book based on their life experiences.

A recent survey of 2,000 US adults discovered that youth and wisdom are not mutually exclusive, with Gen Z (81%) much more confident they could pen a book with life advice than millennials (48%) or boomers (28%).

The average person starts reading self-help books at 14 years old, but Gen Z readers (60%) are more likely than older generations to begin reading these books between ages 10 and 15.

People begin perusing the genre about three years after their first encounter with fiction.

Almost half (49%) write down their favorite quotes from books that inspired them, and the average person remembers about three of these quotes off the top of their head.

Full Story: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069