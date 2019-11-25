DCredit: BigStockPhoto

Can Chihuahua’s Really Drive?

November 25, 2019

A 5-pound Chihuahua accidentally put a SUV in reverse, sending it across the road.

On the video, the owner of the SUV runs after it, but can’t hold on as it crosses the street.

Police say it’s a miracle no one was hurt. In the video, cars are whizzing by, but when the SUV starts the cross the street,

it seems like there’s a break in traffic. The driver catches up with her car across the street.

So, how did this happen?

Full Story and VIDEO: HERE

