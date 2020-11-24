Can a Grocery Cart Determine Your Character?

LoopAll|BigStock

Are you a good person ? Or a bad person?

There’s an easy way to tell, according to the internet at least,

and it’s based on what you do with a shopping cart when you are done with it.

If you put it in the designated shopping cart collection area in the parking lot, you’re good.

If you leave it to drift off into parking spots, you’re bad.

The test (or theory, if you will) has been discussed on Reddit and Twitter .

Objectively, the correct action to take is to put the shopping cart where it’s supposed to go.

It’s not illegal to abandon the cart, though, so you can do that without consequence.

It’s common courtesy to put it away yourself.

But to each their own!

Full Story and tweets: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069