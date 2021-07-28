News

By Laurie Hardie |

Campout with Arianna Grande

The new coach has to sing us a song around the campfire.

Ariana Grande is ready to rough it in the first video at her upcoming run as a coach on The Voice

And if you know Ari, you know that she is totally the outdoorsy type who loves to sit around

in her dirty jeans and strum a guitar while singing folk songs at a campfire.

Kidding, of course.

In the “Voice Campout” video, Blake Shelton strums an acoustic guitar as he sits in a lawn

chair in the woods with fellow coaches John Legend and Kelly Clarkson.

“This is really nice,” Clarkson says, as Shelton points to a shooting star as they’re gathered

around a cozy fire. Legend responds: “You mean Alpha Centauri?”

No, actually, Shelton was pointing to Grande, who arrives on set in a sparkly
silver minidress and heels, lounging on a giant illuminated crescent moon.
As one of Ari’s signature whistle notes wells up, the singer sneaks over to the fire
and apologizes for being late.
“So, Ariana, I’m not sure if you’re aware,
we kind of have a tradition,” Clarkson explains.

“Yeah, the new coach has to sing us a song around the campfire,” Legend explains.

After demurring and saying it’s “so awkward” that she couldn’t possibly,

suddenly Grande is literally in a spotlight with a mic, crooning the

Grease classic “Hopelessly Devoted to You.”

She puts on such a show that the wildlife come close to watch, including a squirrel,

raccoon, several deer, a cougar, and even a bear that gets cozy with host Carson Daly.

Season 21 of the reality singing show will premiere on Sept. 20 on NBC.

Video: HERE

Full Story:

Follow Warm 106.9 on FacebookTwitter and Instagram @warm1069

]