Campout with Arianna Grande

The new coach has to sing us a song around the campfire.
Ariana Grande is ready to rough it in the first video at her upcoming run as a coach on The Voice.
And if you know Ari, you know that she is totally the outdoorsy type who loves to sit around
in her dirty jeans and strum a guitar while singing folk songs at a campfire.
Kidding, of course.
In the “Voice Campout” video, Blake Shelton strums an acoustic guitar as he sits in a lawn
chair in the woods with fellow coaches John Legend and Kelly Clarkson.
“This is really nice,” Clarkson says, as Shelton points to a shooting star as they’re gathered
around a cozy fire. Legend responds: “You mean Alpha Centauri?”
“Yeah, the new coach has to sing us a song around the campfire,” Legend explains.
After demurring and saying it’s “so awkward” that she couldn’t possibly,
suddenly Grande is literally in a spotlight with a mic, crooning the
Grease classic “Hopelessly Devoted to You.”
She puts on such a show that the wildlife come close to watch, including a squirrel,
raccoon, several deer, a cougar, and even a bear that gets cozy with host Carson Daly.
Season 21 of the reality singing show will premiere on Sept. 20 on NBC.
Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069
]