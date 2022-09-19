Camila VS Blake

Camila Cabello went into her new coaching role on The Voice without any expectations.

In an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE, the Familia artist, 25, said that she “didn’t prepare” herself for what to expect with her fellow coach, Blake Shelton — who is known on the reality competition series for his friendly banter with the other stars.

“I didn’t prepare myself at all,” Cabello tells PEOPLE. “I didn’t really know what to expect, but I feel like that’s better for my brain because I already have been prone to overthink in my life.”

Noting how it proved beneficial “to just walk in and just react to what’s happening” for her, the “Don’t Go Yet” songstress detailed that she did, however, hear small bits and pieces about Shelton’s hijinks.

“I kind of heard, but I didn’t watch that much, so I didn’t really know,” Cabello explains. “But [Blake], honestly, there’s been times I almost pee myself laughing. He is so funny.”

