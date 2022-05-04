Camila Cabello teases Familia tour: “I want it to happen”

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Camila Cabello continues to play coy about when she’ll head out on tour to support her new album, Familia, but she does want it to happen.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight about the possible road trip, Camila said, “I would absolutely love to tour this album. I love this album,” though she added, “I don’t know [when], but I want it to happen.”

Camila first began teasing her Familia tour in February, where the “Bam Bam” singer shared a TikTok titled, “The US during the Familia tour.” The snippet showed her pretending to be on stage and holding out the microphone to hear the imaginary audience sing along while the first notes of Daddy Yankee‘s “Gasolina” blare in the background.

The audio then cuts to a woman horribly flubbing the lyrics as Camila jokingly looks around in confusion.

The last time Camila hit the road was on her headlining Never Be the Same Tour, which wrapped in March 2019.

