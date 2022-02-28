Camila Cabello sings about her breakup with Shawn Mendes in upcoming single, “BAM BAM”

Rodrigo Varela/Getty Image

Camila Cabello‘s fans have all the proof they need that her new song, “BAM BAM,” is about her breakup with Shawn Mendes. The Grammy nominee shared a clip of her upcoming single and it contains some hard-to-miss references about her ex.

Taking to TikTok on Sunday, Camila shared a video of her watching her feet as they walk across the pavement and grass as her new song plays. “You said you hated the ocean but you’re surfin’ now/ I said I’d love you for life but I just sold our house/ We were kids at the start, I guess we’re grown ups now/ Couldn’t even imagine even having doubts/ But not everything works out,” the melancholy song begins over a the gentle strum of a guitar.

Camila continues singing as the intensity swells, “Now I’m out dancing with strangers/ You could be casually dating/ Damn, it’s all changing so fast” and ends with her proclaiming “Así es la vida si,” which translates to “That’s life, yes,” in English.

Fans were quick to dissect the lyrics and noted that after Camila and Shawn announced their breakup, the “Stitches” singer shared photos of himself on the beach. In reference to the house she sold, the “Havana” singer parted ways with her Hollywood Hills villa in December for a cool $4.3 million.

“BAM BAM,” which arrives Friday and features Ed Sheeran, appears to be Camila’s official response to Shawn’s breakup anthem, “It’ll Be Okay,” which he released a few weeks after the two parted ways in November. after dating for two years.

