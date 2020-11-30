Camila Cabello says loving Shawn Mendes is "not as simple as it looks"

Jeff Kravitz/AMA2019/FilmMagic for dcp

In pictures and videos, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes may look like the perfect couple, but Camila says they are far from it — and that’s what makes their relationship so great.

Camila posted a photo of Shawn and her kissing each other on a rocky shore over the weekend. In a lengthy note accompanying the pic, she writes, “I’ve learned a lot about love with this guy. It’s not just the happy blissful moments you see in pictures and videos.”

“When you’re in a relationship with someone, it feels like they are this mirror reflecting yourself back to you — I constantly have to confront my fears, my anxieties, my insecurities, my patterns of thinking, my beliefs about life and about myself,” Camila adds.

“It’s not as simple as it looks in pictures sometimes,” she continues. “Sometimes, it’s messy and uncomfortable and ugly lol. But there’s nothing like the pull, the FORCE that is love, to be the light in the darkness — to be the gravitational pull that gives you the relentless strength to be braver,wiser, and better than you were yesterday.”

The singer goes on to say that to be in love “means to choose that person over and over again, to go through the messy stuff with. And that’s way more beautiful and raw and real than perfection.”

Noting that she’s “all for being vulnerable on social media,” Camila concludes by asking fans to “raise your glass to the messiness and weirdness of being human and the miracle. And the easiness. And the instinct. And the relentless force that is love.”



