Camila Cabello reveals to Jennifer Lopez that she sings a J-Lo song in 'Cinderella,' credits Jen for her success

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Camila Cabello recently finished filming Cinderella in London, and she says the fact that she’s been able to move from music to a starring role in a film is partly due to Jennifer Lopez. In fact, she told Jennifer just that in a recent interview.

Both stars were guests on the latest episode of Apple Music’s SOMOS Radio, when Camila said to J-Lo, “In the interview when I wrapped Cinderella, they were talking about, ‘What does it mean for you to be a Latin Cinderella?’ And I said your name in that interview, Jen.”

“I was like, ‘If it weren’t for people like you, I wouldn’t be able to do that.’ You, trailblazing in movies and being a musician that did both and did all of it, that’s what made that possible for me.”

“We sing one of your songs in the movie!” Camila revealed, and Jennifer squealed in delight.

“To be honest, I shouldn’t have said that but I got excited!” Camila admitted. “I’m not saying which one…I’ll tell you after.”

“Don’t tell me. I wanna see it for the first time and be blown away!” J-Lo responded. “I can’t wait!”

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.