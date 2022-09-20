Camila Cabello reveals her strategy to win this season of ‘The Voice’

Tyler Golden/NBC

Camila Cabello hopes her first season coaching on The Voice is also a winning one. With a new chapter currently unfolding, the “Bam Bam” singer revealed her plan of attack.

“My strategy is just to be honest. I just speak my mind and speak from the heart and just be really, really clear,” she told USA Today. “I never like to oversell myself to the point where I feel like I’m selling something that I can’t deliver.”

Camila is squaring against returning coach Gwen Stefani and show veterans John Legend and Blake Shelton. While the competition is fierce, she says her fellow coaches want her to succeed.

“They’re great people,” she commented. “They really take care of me on the show. And they’re also hilarious — they make me laugh a lot. They genuinely have become my friends.”

Camila says she is directing that same energy toward her growing team. “I do feel such a responsibility toward them, because I know that they’re trusting me. I know (being on the show) is a sensitive, important situation for them,” she explained. “You do just end up falling in love with them.”

She is also dreading having to narrow down her team in the shows ahead, noting the process “can feel crazy and unfair.”

“You can’t really control what happens or how a performance is going to be received,” she added. “All you can really control is that the artist feels good, feels well-represented, and feels happy and comfortable singing that song.”

Overall, Camila says the show is fulfilling her. “I just love hearing music and hearing great people sing and being inspired by that,” she beamed.

The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

