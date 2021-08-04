Camila Cabello promises to use social media to promote body positivity

Camila Cabello understands that social media can be both a delightful and terrifying place — that is why she swears to use her platform to promote only positive messages.

Speaking to the British show Lorraine on Tuesday, the “Don’t Go Yet” singer addressed the pressures people face — particularly when it comes to beauty standards — when browsing social media.

“It can be fun, but it can also be a lot,” Camila, 24, explained, saying she sees the benefit of using social media. “For me, like posting about that video that I posted about my body and being like, ‘I have cellulite and stretch marks and gain weight sometimes and that’s normal.’ And kinda having messages like that feels really liberating.”

“TikTok seems like it’s a positive platform where people can just be funny, be honest, be inspiring [and] be truthful,” the three-time Grammy nominee continued. However, she admits her experiences on TikTok do not reflect what she witnesses on other sites.

“[Social media] is a lot,” Camila continued. “Yesterday, I had a day off and I was just like, ‘I can’t be on social media today!’ I just notice it just makes my brain go so fast and sometimes you just need to take a break.”

When opening up about the downside of social media, the Cinderella star said women face an additional pressure to look and act perfect at all times.

“A lot of the times I feel and I’m sure a lot of people feel, especially like female pop stars or pop singers, that the narrative can be kind of written for you,” she explained, adding that she finds it “frustrating” when people try to define her.

As for how she overcomes the obstacle, Camila said she takes “control of my own narrative” to share “who I am.”