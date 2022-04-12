Camila Cabello prefers lipstick to kissing post Shawn Mendes split

Joe Maher/Getty Images for Bauer Media

Camila Cabello seems to be off men following her breakup with Shawn Mendes.

The “Bam Bam” singer, in a Vogue Beauty Secrets video posted on Monday, joked that she “wears a lot more lipstick…and gloss” now that she’s single because “I don’t like the feeling of kissing someone with gloss on.”

“It’s like, a lot. So now that I’m not kissing anybody, it’s gloss time baby!”

The 25-year-old singer says she’s focusing more on “taking care of myself” and putting her happiness before everything else.

“I feel like women, more and more, are kinda claiming these things like fashion and makeup in a way that’s not really for guys,” she explains.

Lately, Camila has drawn a lot of inspiration from another fashion icon.

“Rihanna‘s like, somebody that has really inspired me in terms of fashion and makeup,” she shares. “Like even just the way that she is the fashion mom now and she steps out with her like, belly, and she just looks so cool.”

Cabello adds, “She’s somebody that I looked at the way they were doing their thing and I was like, you know what? I wanna be more open like that. I wanna try more things.”

