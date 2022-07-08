Camila Cabello opens up about the “vicious cycle” of social media

Camila Cabello ﻿opened up about the “vicious cycle” of social media.

Speaking to Cosmopolitan UK, the “Bam Bam” singer boasts about 90 million followers across Instagram, Twitter and TikTok. While she loves interacting with her fans, she also comes across upsetting content that makes her leave the platform.

“If I see something that hurts my feelings, I’ll just violently delete my apps,” she admitted. “And then I’ll miss Instagram and TikTok and I’ll redownload them again, and then it’s just a vicious cycle that repeats over and over.”

Camila has spoken out on hot-button topics like gun control, abortion, LGBTQ+ rights and more on social media, which has opened her up to bullying.

The Grammy nominee said she finds social media “interesting” because of the platform it provides her and the fact that it has both “good and bad” elements. Because of that, she now treats social media like a balancing act between fan interaction and her own mental health.

The “Havana” singer says she’s putting herself first in other ways, such as finding ways to lead a more private life. One massive change is that Camila has stopped frequenting places where paparazzi can take unflattering photographs of her.

“I don’t… put myself in vulnerable situations like that,” she noted, adding, “It’s fine, I don’t feel like people are going to be interested in my body forever.”

Camila says she is also keeping her relationships, romantic and non-romantic, separate from her professional life.

“They don’t say older and wiser for no reason,” she assured. “I’m more relaxed, at ease and sure of what I want. All the hell I experienced — whether it was in my mind, outside my mind, in little waves or big waves –taught me how to find the peace that I’m getting now.”

