Camila Cabello joins ‘The Voice’ as its newest coach

Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Goodbye Kelly Clarkson and hello Camila Cabello. The “Bam Bam” singer is heading to The Voice to serve as its newest coach.

Cabello dropped the good news Sunday on TikTok. “See you this fall” she teased in the playful announcement, appearing alongside current judges John Legend and Blake Shelton. It also should be noted that, instead of Ariana Grande, it’s five-time judge Gwen Stefani who also welcomes Camila to their ranks.

Blake began teasing the big reveal on Friday when sharing a TikTok of him singing MIKA‘s 2009 hit, “Grace Kelly.” He captioned it “#duet this if you’re going to be a coach on #TheVoice this fall.” John confirmed he was signing on for another season when he duetted the video the following day.

Gwen soon jumped in on the fun and harmonized with her old friends, which left fans scrambling to find out who was the fourth and final judge. Camila put the speculation to rest on Sunday, delighting her fans with the revelation she will take over Kelly’s vacant seat.

﻿The Voice﻿’s official Twitter soon reposted the fun video, telling fans, “Give a warm welcome to your Voice Coaches.”

Camila certainly she knows what it’s like to sing for America’s vote, since she got her start when she competed on X Factor as part of Fifth Harmony.

The Voice returns for its 22nd season later this year on NBC.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.