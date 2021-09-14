Camila Cabello is Not a Bandersnatch

Coach Laurie can recite the entire “Jabberwocky” that she learned in her childhood, Anna D is actually applying the Trig and Calculus she learned in high school toward helping her kids, and Claire…well, her dogs eat cat poop. Join us this week to find out how all of that fits together. Plus, Laurie recaps her alone time with the grandkids and her son’s impending wedding and we learn about the Great Resignation and how side hustles are the new actual hustle. And if nothing else, at least listen to this episode to learn the words “Bandersnatch”, “Jabberwalk” and “Camila Cabello”. Or not.

