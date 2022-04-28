Camila Cabello explains why it’s harmful to tell those struggling to “choose happiness”

Tristan Fewings/Disasters Emergency Committee/Getty Images for Livewire Pictures Ltd

Camila Cabello hopes her fans never tell those who are struggling with their mental health to just look on the bright side of things. She explained comments like that don’t help, and can actually make the situation worse.

Camila, who has regularly spoken out about her own struggles with anxiety, posted a note from another account on her Instagram Story that reads, “Love these lunatics who say things like ‘choose happiness!’ As if I saw happiness on the menu and was like, ‘none for me thank you. I will have the depression with a side of anxiety, please.'”

“Tru,” Camila commented in her post. “Sometimes we need help and saying s*** like that only makes us feel shame and guilt. Mental health is real.”

Camila previously opened up about how she was able to overcome a serious battle with anxiety, saying that just going to therapy was not working. “I was literally not functioning. I felt not able to work,” she told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe.

Camila explained she was only able to regain control after she built a strong support network and worked through her anxiety once she figured out what was triggering it. “I think sometimes mental health stuff can make you isolate, and then that isolation makes your mental health a lot worse,” she noted.

Added the “Bam Bam” singer, “I’m in a much better place right now in terms of anxiety and mental health, like the best I’ve ever been.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.