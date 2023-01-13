Camila Cabello celebrates 5th anniversary of debut solo album

Epic Records

It’s officially been five years since Camila Cabello released her eponymous debut studio album, and the singer is reflecting on how much it changed her life.

Taking to her Instagram, she shared a Reel highlighting various music videos and memories from 2018. “It’s been #5YearsofCAMILA and we have never been the same,” she wrote and included a winking face emoji. She also asked her fans to tell her their “favorite memory from this era.”

Camila took to her Instagram Story to open up about how meaningful the anniversary was to her. “5 years since my debut album and from that moment [to] today, I still don’t know what i did to deserve to be able to do what I love most for a living,” she expressed. “Thank you for listening and for your love.”

The former Fifth Harmony singer released Camila on January 12, 2018. The effort soared to the top of the Billboard 200 chart and earned a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Vocal Album. Its success allowed her to launch her Never Be The Same Tour. She also opened for Taylor Swift‘s Reputation Stadium Tour during that time.

Camila contained the hits “Crying in the Club,” “Havana,” “Never Be the Same” and “Consequences.” To date, the album is RIAA-certified Platinum.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.