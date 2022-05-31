Camila Cabello ﻿calls out “very rude” soccer fans that sang over her performance

Berengui/vi/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Camila Cabello headlined the 2022 UEFA Champions League final in Paris, but some soccer fans didn’t seem to care and instead cheered on their respective teams as the singer performed a medley of her hits.

The final matchup at Stade de France hosted Real Madrid versus Liverpool. When Camila sang, fans continued to belt out their respective team’s anthem instead of enjoying the show.

“Playing back our performance and I can’t believe people were singing their teams anthem so loud during our performance,” Camila admonished in a since-deleted tweet. “Like my team and i worked tirelessly for so long to bring right vibes and give a good show.”

The singer offered up additional thoughts in a follow-up post, saying those people in the stadium were “Very rude but whatever.” She continued in the since-deleted post, “IM GLAD U GUYS LOVED IT!!!!”

That wasn’t the only thing Camila said of her opener. In a tweet that is still up on her account, she wrote, “This was something I will never forget !!!!!!! Dream moment for all of us! Thank you UEFA @ChampionsLeague and @PepsiGlobal , we’re so honored to be part of such a huge game.”

“I grew up watching soccer with my family and the energy in there was SO ELECTRIC I had so much fun watching afterwards too,” she added. “Thank you so much to my team and the dancers and musicians and creatives that worked so hard on this show !!!”

Camila opened the match with a six-minute performance that consisted of her hits “Bam Bam,” “Havana,” “Señorita” and “Don’t Go Yet.”

