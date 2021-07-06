Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes sweetly celebrate second dating anniversary

Kevin Mazur/AMA2019/Getty Images for dcp

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello sweetly marked their second dating anniversary over the weekend by sharing never-before-seen photos with fans on Instagram.

Camila shared a series of photos of the two enjoying a beachy vacation and gushed in the caption, “happy anniversary Kuko [heart emoji] here’s to more joy, more friendship, and more love.”

Included in the sweet slideshow are photos of the two trying to eat a slice of watermelon at the same time and making funny faces at the camera.

The next day, the Cinderella star shared another collection of photos and videos of their recent trip, captioning it “The best of vibes.”

As for Shawn, the “Stitches” singer posted a tender photo of the two sharing a kiss on the beach.

Tagging the location as “The Caribbean Islands,” Shawn wrote in the caption, “Happy 2 years my baby.”

Shawn, 22, and Camila, 24, first met in 2015 and collaborated on the top 20 hit “I Know What You Did Last Summer.”

