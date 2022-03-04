Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran reunite for new single “Bam Bam”

Christian Vierig/GC Images

Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran are back at it again! And, by back at it, we mean back with another collaboration in the form of their new single “Bam Bam.”

Over an upbeat, Latin-inspired melody, Cabello sings about life and growth after a breakup with lyrics that seemingly reference her prior relationship with Shawn Mendes, whom she split from late last year.

“You said you hated the ocean / but you’re surfin’ now / I said I’d love you for life / but I just sold our house,” the song begins. “We were kids at the start / I guess we’re grown-ups now / Couldn’t ever imagine even havin’ doubts / But not everything works out, no.”

Coming to terms with the fact that not everything works out as planned, the Cuban-American singer takes on a carefree attitude, learning to dance and have fun through the heartache, as shown in the chorus lyrics: “Así es la vida, sí / Yeah, that’s just life, baby / Yeah, love came around and it knocked me down / But I’m back on my feet.”

Later, Sheeran chimes in with his own verse and the two harmonize together before the song comes to an end.

“Bam Bam” is the latest collaboration from Cabello and Sheeran, who previously teamed up on the English singer-songwriter’s 2019 track “South of the Border,” which also featured Cardi B.

Prior to the songs, release the “Havana” singer shared a teaser of the music video, which shows the two enjoying a drunken night with friends. Also ahead of the “Bam Bam” drop, Cabello revealed the release date for her third studio album.

“2 facts: it’s my birthday and this album is my whole f****** heart,” she tweeted. “FAMILIA. Out April 8.”

