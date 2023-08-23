Cakewich Tik Tok Trend

Cakewiches Are The Trendy Way To Make Your Favorite Baked Good Portable

They say it’s a new trend but I did this with my kiddo’s.

Who says you can’t have dessert for lunch?

With one particular baking trend, you can have your cake and eat it too, while on the go. Cake sandwiches, or “cakewiches,” are reimagining how you enjoy the traditional dessert, encouraging people to put down the fork and use their hands. These viral cakes are surprisingly easy to make – the trend pulls style inspiration from a traditional sandwich by replacing bread with sheet cake and standard sandwich fillings with icing, jams, and toppings like sprinkles and nuts.

Full Story: HERE