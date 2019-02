Cadbury Is Giving Your Pet A Chance To Be A Star!

Remember the Cadbury bunny? Perhaps your dog/cat/whatever…can be the next Easter face of Cadbury!

Cadbury is revamping the classic commercial a bit and holding auditions for new a star— and that star could be your pet! From dogs and cats to pigs and everything in between, Cadbury will be holding tryouts from Feb. 20 through March 6 for its next “bunny.”

Check out the full details HERE.