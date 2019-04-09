Cadbury Creme Egg Flavored Mayonnaise Is A Real Thing.

The only thing that could POSSIBLY be worse that Cadbury Eggs is Cadbury Egg flavored mayo! (In my humble opinion)

My distain for Cadbury Eggs has a new target, that Cadbury flavored mayo stuff. (Thankfully for now it’s only available in the UK.) Heinz threw its Twitter followers for a loop at the start of April when the U.K.-based Heinz Mayo Twitter account shared a brief video clip featuring an unusual new product.

Given that the tweet was shared on April 1, many social media users assumed the famous ketchup and sauce brand had devised a rather clever April Fools’ Day prank, but it turns out this sugary take on the sandwich topping is absolutely the real deal.

“We weren’t kidding, Heinz Creme Egg Mayo is a thing!” read a tweet from Heinz Mayo. “Who wants to try it? OF COURSE YOU DO! Come and see us at Ely’s Yard, Truman Brewery in London from 11th-13th April for free samples of this crazy combo.”