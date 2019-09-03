Credit: Wolterk | BigStockPhoto.com

Bye, Bye Binge? Netflix Changes

September 3, 2019

Starting in October Netflix will release episodes of certain series once a week instead of offering a whole season at once.  Could this be a response to the highly anticipated Disney streaming service?  Is Netflix in trouble?  Too early to tell.  But if this plan continues I may see more of the world than I have in the last ten years.  Also too early to tell if that is a good thing.

The ironic thing is the only thing I seem to have any measurable attention span for it binge watching TV.  I may have to wait until an entire season is over to watch all at once. But that would imply I have ANY measurable amount of patience.

