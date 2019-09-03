Bye, Bye Binge? Netflix Changes

Starting in October Netflix will release episodes of certain series once a week instead of offering a whole season at once. Could this be a response to the highly anticipated Disney streaming service? Is Netflix in trouble? Too early to tell. But if this plan continues I may see more of the world than I have in the last ten years. Also too early to tell if that is a good thing.

The ironic thing is the only thing I seem to have any measurable attention span for it binge watching TV. I may have to wait until an entire season is over to watch all at once. But that would imply I have ANY measurable amount of patience.