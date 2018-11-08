Butterball And Alexa Teaming Up To Save You From Thanksgiving Disasters!

Now if we could ONLY get her to clean up! Seriously though…this is pretty neat!
Thanks to Alexa, there is NO reason why you shouldn’t have a flawless Thanksgiving dinner! Ok, that might be stretching it a bit but thanks to the technology, you can have the answers to many of your Turkey Day questions right by your side thanks to your bestie…Alexa. 🙂
According to Amazon, you can get answers to common questions like:
• How much turkey should I buy?
• How long will it take to thaw my turkey?
• How do I roast my turkey?
• How do I know when my turkey is done?
• Help!
The Alexa skill is free to download.
