But of Course

1STunningArt|BigStock

Tilly disappeared after being ejected from the family car.

Tilly, a 2-year-old border collie mix, was ejected during a car accident in Idaho.

The good boy was found doing the most collie-like thing he could possibly be

doing—herding sheep at a sheep farm.

Tilly’s family, The Oswald’s, hung up flyers around town and posted to social media,

hoping to be reunited with their dog.

Sheep farmer Travis Potter then got tagged in a Facebook post about Tilly by his grandmother,

who lives all the way in southern California.

Potter informed his nearby family about the dog,

and sure enough, his brother Zane Potter spotted Tilly on their farm,

hanging out in the sheep pen.

Travis Potter then connected with Tilly’s owners over Facebook.

The Oswald’s were surprised by the outreach of the Facebook post,

and they are so relieved to have their Tilly back home with them.

Never underestimate the power of a good Facebook post

OR

how strong the urge to herd is for a border collie.

