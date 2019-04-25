Apparently people are not getting the memo, or think it doesn’t apply to them.

The Washington State Patrol says they busted several speeding drivers heading through the new 50 mph

construction zone along a notorious stretch of I-5 near the SR-16 interchange in Tacoma.

In just 60 minutes Tuesday evening between 10-11 p.m., troopers pulled over 22 drivers,

of which 19 were given speeding tickets and 18 were cited for aggressive driving for going

20 or more mph over the speed limit, according to Trooper Johnna Batiste.

