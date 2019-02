Bus Ridership Down Almost Everywhere But Seattle

Ride-hailing has swelled in popularity — and, according to a new report from the University of Kentucky,

it’s drastically impacted transit in major cities across the country.

And the effect was cumulative, meaning that in cities like San Francisco, bus ridership fell 12.7 percent since app-based taxis entered the market in

2010. And declines like that are present in every city — except Seattle.

