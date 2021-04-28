Bunny the Talking Dog

Does she really understand?Like many devoted dog owners,

Alexis Devine spends hours every day sitting in her living room talking to her dog, Bunny.

The peculiar thing is that Bunny “talks” back.

Bunny stands next to a collection of buttons on the floor,

raises a paw, and presses down.

The prerecorded buttons sound off in the order she presses them:

“More, Scritches, Now.”

Bunny’s journey started when Devine saw videos from Christina Hunger,

a speech-language pathologist who has been teaching her dog Stella

to use a board full of buttons with words prerecorded on them.

The board is an augmentative and alternative communication

(AAC) device — an umbrella term for tools from boards with symbols on them

to speech-generating devices — which is typically used by nonverbal people

to communicate without speech.

Inspired by Hunger, Devine diligently trained Bunny from puppyhood

and started setting up her own system one button at a time.

Bunny is now 15 months old, and her system has expanded into a mat with over 70 buttons.

Full Story: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069