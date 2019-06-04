BUMBERSHOOT 2019 Lineup Announced: Lumineers, Carley Rae Jepson and DOZENS More

Tickets on sale WEDNESDAY (6/5) at 10am for our Labor Day Music Experience at the Seattle Center. Dozens of artists, but this year a little light on the ‘big’ names. Lumineers and Carley Rae Jepson a couple of the headliners, beyond that it will be a new music treat for all!
Your workday host is a longtime Seattle Radio Midday Air-Personality. Shellie grew up in Burien and now lives in West Seattle. She’s the on-court Entertainment Emcee for our 3X WNBA Championship Team SEATTLE STORM. Shellie is also committed to Children’s Hospital who once participated weekly in their CHILD LIFE Program, dedicating over a 100 hours of volunteer time annually. People ask all the time, “What’s your favorite part of the job?”, and my response is YOU! Sure I get to meet all kinds of famous people, but it’s engaging with the people and their Northwest families that makes me happy”
