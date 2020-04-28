Bryan Cranston, Kerry Washington on board for Americares COVID Is No Joke virtual comedy show

ABC/ Heidi Gutman(LOS ANGELES) — Bryan Cranston, Kerry Washington and Will Ferrell are among the big names who’ll be participating in the Americares COVID Is No Joke virtual comedy fest this Friday.

The event, which aims to help health workers on the front lines of the pandemic, will be hosted Kerry Washington’s Scandal co-star Tony Goldwyn, and feature additional appearances by Elizabeth Banks, Jack Black, Chelsea Handler, Mindy Kaling, Will Ferrell, Gal Gadot, Patton Oswalt and more.

Singer-songwriter Sia will close out the show with what a press release describes as “an intimate performance that has never been seen before.”

Americares has been committed to providing critical protective gear, training and emotional support for health workers in the U.S. and globally.

Viewers can support Americares COVID-19 response by making a donation on Americares.org or by texting “JOKE” to 20222 to make a $25 donation. An anonymous donor has agreed to match the first $100,000 in donations to Americares during the event.

The show will air live on COVIDIsNoJoke.org and the Americares YouTube channel Friday, May 1 at 8 p.m. ET.

