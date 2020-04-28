Bryan Cranston, Kerry Washington on board for Americares COVID Is No Joke virtual comedy show

April 28, 2020

ABC/ Heidi Gutman(LOS ANGELES) — Bryan Cranston, Kerry Washington and Will Ferrell are among the big names who’ll be participating in the Americares COVID Is No Joke virtual comedy fest this Friday.

The event, which aims to help health workers on the front lines of the pandemic, will be hosted Kerry Washington’s Scandal co-star Tony Goldwyn, and feature additional appearances by Elizabeth Banks, Jack Black, Chelsea Handler, Mindy Kaling, Will Ferrell, Gal Gadot, Patton Oswalt and more.

Singer-songwriter Sia will close out the show with what a press release describes as “an intimate performance that has never been seen before.”

Americares has been committed to providing critical protective gear, training and emotional support for health workers in the U.S. and globally.

Viewers can support Americares COVID-19 response by making a donation on Americares.org or by texting “JOKE” to 20222 to make a $25 donation. An anonymous donor has agreed to match the first $100,000 in donations to Americares during the event.

The show will air live on COVIDIsNoJoke.org and the Americares YouTube channel Friday, May 1 at 8 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

About Warm 106.9

Avatar
Today's Music Variety fuels the sing-along-soundtrack that keeps the innovative workplaces in the Seattle area inspired with songs from the 80's through today. Warm cares about the community we live in through deep participation in hundreds of annual events that focus on women and families.
Copyright © 2020 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lisa Closterman at lclosterman@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only