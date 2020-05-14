Bryan Cranston, Bob Odenkirk and a host of comic talent cover Weird Al’s “Eat It” for charity

May 14, 2020

ABC(LOS ANGELES) — During a virtual reunion of Bob Odenkirk and David Cross’ classic comedy Mr. Show, the pair gathered a smorgasbord of funny people to, of all things, sing a cover of Weird Al Yankovic’s “Beat It” parody, “Eat It.”  And it was all for charity. 

Benefiting LIFT, which is dedicated to ending poverty and has currently pivoted to raising money for those affected by COVID-19, the pair also got some very funny people to seemingly spoof that cringe-worthy, according to some, celebrity “Imagine” video with Yankovic’s spoof song.

Odenkirk’s Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul co-star Bryan Cranston sings some lines, as does Jack Black, Sarah Silverman, former senator and SNL castmember Al Franken, Patton Oswalt, Veep‘s Tony Hale, Amber Tamblyn, and Rachel Bloom, who did her part from a hot tub. SNL veterans Fred Armisen and Heidi Gardner sang some, too, as did Spinal Tap and Saul co-star Michael McKean, to name a few. 

The virtual get-together was part of the spectacularly-named The Mr. Show ‘Kidz with Beardz’ Presents: Come Join Our Zoomtacular Annual Business Call! Event for Charity.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

