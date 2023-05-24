Bryan Adams, Gloria Estefan, Elton John and more pay tribute to Tina Turner: “Rock on, Angel!”

Bryan Adams and Tina Turner; Pete Still/Redferns

Tributes to the late Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll, Tina Turner, flooded social media Wednesday following the news that she’d passed away at age 83 after a long illness.

Bryan Adams, who recorded the hit “It’s Only Love” with Tina and performed it with her many times, writes, “The world just lost one of the greatest performers of all time. I’ll be forever grateful for the time we spent together on tour, in the studio and as friends.”

He continued, “Thank you for being the inspiration to millions of people around the world for speaking your truth and giving us the gift of your incredible voice. My condolences to her husband Erwin and Tina’s family. It’s Only Love…and that’s all.”

Mick Jagger, who’d known Tina for decades and famously duetted with her at Live Aid in 1985, wrote, “I’m so saddened by the passing of my wonderful friend Tina Turner. She was truly an enormously talented performer and singer. She was inspiring, warm, funny and generous. She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her.”

Elton John posted a photo of the two embracing, writing, “We have lost one of the word’s [sic] most exciting and electric performers. A total legend on record and on stage. She was untouchable.”

Alicia Keys posted a photo of herself, Oprah Winfrey, Tina and Halle Berry all embracing and wrote, “What a woman, what a life, what a warrior!! The day I met you Ms Tina, I couldn’t believe I was standing in the presence of your greatness!!…I got to celebrate and thank you for all the love you’ve poured out around u.”

Songwriter Diane Warren wrote, “A Survivor and a Badass. Every note she sang shook the room and shook your soul. There will never be another like her. Shake the roof off of Heaven Tina Turner.”

Melissa Etheridge posted, “Oh this one is so very sad. What an Icon. What a life. What a huge force in music of all kinds. Emulated by rockstars for decades. Crossed every boundary. I’m so grateful I got to shake her hand and see her immortal smile. Rock on forever.”

Rick Astley, whose ’80s pop fame coincided with Tina’s, tweeted, “What a woman, what a life, what a voice! One of the GREATS! Such sad news. R.I.P.”

Blondie‘s Debbie Harry wrote on Instagram, “I was a benefactor of the energy, creativity and talents of Tina Turner. A woman who started in rural Nutbush TN cotton fields and worked her way to the very top of the music and entertainment world. Tina was a great inspiration to me when I was starting out and remains so to this day. Love you Tina. RIP.”

Gloria Estefan posted a photo of herself with Tina and wrote, “Hail to the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll who leaves us with decades of hits, showed an abundance of strength, was the archetype for energy & talent and one of the sweetest & most humble humans I’ve had the privilege of knowing. May she Rest in the Power that she exemplified!”

In a statement provided to ABC Audio, Heart‘s Ann Wilson said, “Miss Tina lived an amazing life, full of drama and pain and in later years anchored by Buddhism. She showed what courage was and danced through her life on those mighty legs as an inspiration to us all. Rock on Angel!!”

Diana Ross posted a photo of herself with Tina and wrote, “Shocked. Saddened. Sending condolences to Tina Turner’s family and loved ones.”

