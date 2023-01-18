Bryan Adams celebrates 40th anniversary of ‘Cuts Like A Knife’

A&M Records

Wednesday marked the 40th anniversary of Bryan Adams’ third studio album, Cuts Like A Knife, and he’s marked the occasion by releasing two live performances of songs from the record.

Bryan shared clips of him performing the title track and the tune “I’m Ready,” both of which were recorded on May 11, 2022, at London’s Royal Albert Hall. The performance features Keith Scott on guitar, Pat Steward on drums, Sol Walker on bass and Gary Breit on keyboard.

Fans will soon be able to hear the entire Royal Albert Hall performance of the album, as it’s scheduled to hit Apple and Spotify on February 3.

Adams released Cuts Like A Knife on January 18, 1983. In addition to the title track, it contained the hit “Straight from the Heart,” which was Adams’ first song to reach the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart.

