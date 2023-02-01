Bryan Adams announces U.S. dates for the So Happy It Hurts tour

BMG/Bryan Adams

Bryan Adams is bringing his tour to North America this year. The “Cuts Like A Knife” singer just announced dates for his So Happy It Hurts tour, featuring special guest Joan Jett and the Blackhearts.

The tour kicks off June 6 in Baltimore, Maryland, and hits big cities like Philadelphia, New York, Boston, Nashville and Los Angeles before wrapping August 3 in Seattle, Washington.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 3, at 12 p.m. local time. A complete list of tour dates can be found at bryanadams.com.

The tour news comes as Bryan kicks off a four-night stand in Las Vegas February 1 at the Encore Theater at the Wynn Las Vegas. He’s there through Saturday, February 5.

