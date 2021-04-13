Bruno Mars wants to celebrate his first Silk Sonic #1 with a collective twerk

Bruno Mars has topped the charts many times before, but the fact that he just did it as a part of his new duo with Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic, makes it super-special. In fact, he’s so happy about it that he’d like everyone to participate in the celebration with a sexy global dance party.

“Cmon @anderson._paak We did it!! Thank you everyone for supporting this song,” Bruno wrote Monday evening after Silk Sonic’s debut single “Leave the Door Open” topped the Billboard Hot 100. “Y’all really Came throoooougghhhhh. And we’re just getting started.”

He then added, “Press play on #LeaveTheDoorOpen and let us all celebrate and romantically twerk together as one.”

On his Instagram, Anderson wrote “@brunomars WE DID IT BRO!!! It is now safe to wear your bell bottoms all week!!”

“#LeaveTheDoorOpen is the number 1 song in the country and I can’t thank y’all enough!” he added. “@brunomars we poppin bottles in the Stu[dio] today I’m [on the way], champ!”

“Leave the Door Open” is the first release from Silk Sonic’s upcoming debut album, called An Evening with Silk Sonic. It will feature contributions from funk legend Bootsy Collins, who gave the duo their name.