Bruno Mars pranks Anderson .Paak during Silk Sonic’s final Vegas show

Bruno Mars had a memorable way of sending off Silk Sonic‘s run in Las Vegas — by pulling a fast one on Anderson .Paak.

The duo ended their Las Vegas residency on Sunday, and Bruno felt that was the perfect time to get silly. “Had to prank my brother @anderson._paak last night to end this run with a Bayang!” he captioned the video of his prank. “Hope to see y’all in August. #LetSilkSonicThrive.”

Bruno dressed exactly like .Paak — ’70s-style bowl-cut wig and all — when the duo performed their hit “Leave The Door Open.” The video captured the hilarious moment, which saw .Paak suppressing his laughter and powering through the performance.

As for the “Grenade” singer, he further teased .Paak by flipping his hair around and strutting across the stage. At one point, he jokingly patted .Paak on the back.

Bruno’s famous friends ate up the joke, with major artists such as Snoop Dogg taking to the comment section with a string of crying laughing emojis. The only person who dissented was .Paak himself, who commented with a bored-looking emoji.

Silk Sonic will take a mini hiatus after wrapping their Vegas run, but they will return to Sin City on August 3 with a series of performances running through August 19. Tickets are on sale on Ticketmaster.

