Bruno Mars plans "global domination" as "creative visionary" for SelvaRey brand rum

You may not be aware of the fact that Bruno Mars has had an equity stake in a rum brand called SelvaRey for the past six years. But now he’s planning to help the brand take over the world.

According to Bloomberg, Bruno now has a new title: “creative visionary” for the brand. “My friends are always asking me, ‘Where can I get this bottle?’ So I decided I wanted to take it to a funkier place,” he tells Bloomberg.

“The goal is global domination. Rum takes you on an instant vacation,” he adds. “I drink it and I want to start dancing.”

Noting the rum’s new slogan — “Tropical Luxury” — the Hawaii-born singer laughs, “How can you say tropical luxury and not think Bruno Mars?”

SelvaRey is produced in Panama and comes in two styles: white and chocolate, priced between $30 and $35 a bottle.

Bruno was involved in redesigning the booze’s bottle, and even refining the flavors.

“It was a science lab at my house at one point,” he says. “This is amazing, this is gross—that’s what it boils down to.”

Speaking with Travel + Leisure, Bruno says he’s partial to rum, having grown up in Hawaii.

“Rum is like the instant vacation drink …I used to perform in Waikiki and I’d just see everyone with a Mai Tai in their hand, a Piña Colada in their hand, rum punch in their hand, you know, and it’s just joy,” he notes.

Discussing his approach to surviving quarantine, the Grammy-winner says, “You know, if there’s any way we can smile through this thing, it’s going to be through music. Why not pair that with a delicious drink?”

By Andrea Dresdale

