Bruno Mars hits number one with new musical project, Silk Sonic

Harper Smith

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak have walked through the door to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 with their debut single.

The two men, recording as Silk Sonic, have scored their first number-one hit with “Leave the Door Open,” the first release from the duo project. The two gave the throwback soul song a memorable premiere at the Grammy Awards last month.

This is Anderson’s first and Bruno’s eighth Hot 100 number one. But the song has made the quickest trip to the top out of all of Bruno’s previous hits, hitting the pinnacle in just five weeks. Previously, his record was eight weeks, with “Uptown Funk!”

Bruno previously reached the top with “That’s What I Like,” “Just The Way You Are,” “Grenade,” “Locked Out Of Heaven,” “When I Was Your Man,” “Nothin’ On You” with B.o.B, and “Uptown Funk!” with Mark Ronson.

Fun fact: As Billboard notes, “Leave the Door Open” is the first song in the history of the Hot 100 to have the word “door” in its title. The closest any other song previously came was number two: 1970’s “Lookin’ Out My Back Door” by Creedence Clearwater Revival.

