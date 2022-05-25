Bruno Mars has Ellen DeGeneres sip on piña colada as they walk down memory lane

Rich Fury/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Bruno Mars﻿ brought an unforgettable gift to ﻿Ellen DeGeneres ﻿on the penultimate episode of her daytime talk show — a piña colada.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show is creeping closer to its series finale and on Wednesday Bruno was welcomed among the final round of esteemed guests. To help send off the beloved show, the “Uptown Funk” singer pieced together a tribute montage as a farewell gift.

“I don’t know if you know this but I direct all my music videos … But when it comes to editing, I always have to be with somebody, so I figured I’ll take this time during quarantine [to] get behind a computer and learn how to edit things — so you can save money,” he announced. “I edited something that’s kind of like a tribute to you and I worked real hard on it.”

He wanted to “give it as a gift” and, when the video started rolling, the montage jokingly focuses on Bruno’s time on the show throughout the years and not so much on their time together.

“That’s … so sweet,” Ellen sarcastically quipped at the end of the tribute video — but the jokes were far from over. Bruno then rushed over a framed picture of one of his past performances, which features him singing to Ellen, who’s been nearly cropped out of the photo.

Ellen said she will “cherish us together” and the two shared a hug.

