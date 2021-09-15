Bruno Mars donating proceeds from his rum company to music education in Hawaii

Courtesy SelvaRey Rum

If you happen to be in Hawaii and want a tropical drink, make sure you order one with Bruno Mars‘ brand of rum, SelvaRey — because you’ll be supporting a good cause, too.

Maui Now reports that SelvaRey, which is co-owned by Bruno, is donating 100% of the profits it makes in Hawaii from now through the end of 2021 to Honolulu Community College’s Music & Entertainment Learning Experience program.

“The community of Hawaii is near and dear to the heart of the SelvaRey team. It is where Bruno Mars was born and raised and is the ideal embodiment of the ‘Tropical Luxury’ that the brand strives to bring imbibers to with every sip of their rum,” SelvaRey said in a statement, adding that the rum brand is “honored to support the island’s music and entertainment arts.”

In addition to being a co-owner, Bruno has starred in and directed some ads for SelvaRey, which comes in flavors like chocolate, citrus and vanilla, and coconut. His partner in Silk Sonic, Anderson. Paak, also appears in the ads. The two just won an MTV VMA this past Sunday for their video for “Leave the Door Open.”

