Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak release Silk Sonic’s groovy new single “Skate”

Harper Smith

Silk Sonic, the dynamic duo comprised of Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars, delighted fans by dropping “Skate,” their brand new single on Friday.

The groovy throwback tune, which infuses elements of the funk and soul music that flourished in the ’70s, serves as an invitation for .Paak and Mars’ object of affection that they hail as a “hundred dollars” in a “room full of dimes.”

“Got your hair in the wind and your skin glistening/ I can smell your sweet perfume/ Mmm, you smell better than a barbecue/ Oh, superstar is what you are,” the duo croons over a swell of strings, electric guitars and a rich chorus of drums.

The two then plead over a smooth refrain for the one they have their eye on to “skate to me” and “slide your way on over” because they “want to get to know ya.”

The sensual and charismatic tune, paired with a playful music video featuring the duo serenading a crowd of female skaters, is sure to skate its way up the Billboard charts.

The two previously hailed “Skate” as a “summertime jam” when teasing it on social media and fans are already predicting it could be a late entry to become the biggest song of the summer.

“Skate” follows in the footsteps of the duo’s predecessor, “Leave the Door Open,” which will be featured on their hotly anticipated debut album, An Evening with Silk Sonic.

The LP’s release date is currently unknown.

