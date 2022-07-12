Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band announce North American dates

Pedro FiÃºza/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band‘s return to North American stages for the first time since 2016 will begin in February of 2023.

Bruce and the band will kick off their 2023 world tour with 31 U.S. dates starting February 1 in Tampa, Florida, and will wrap things up April 14 in Newark, New Jersey, before launching their previously announced European leg. After the European trek, which runs from late April through late July of 2023, Springsteen will return to North America for another leg starting in August.

Tickets for the U.S. arena shows will go on sale starting July 20 at 10 a.m. local time, via Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform. You can register for Verified Fan starting now through July 17 for the chance to score tickets. If you receive an access code via the platform, you can buy tickets between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. local time. Any tickets left will then go on sale that same day at 3 p.m. local time, no code required.

For shows in Houston; Philadelphia; Cleveland; and Brooklyn, New York, the on-sale starts at 10 a.m. local time with no code required.

