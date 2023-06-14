Broadway theater to dim lights for Tina Turner

Rob Verhorst/Redferns

The late Tina Turner will be honored on Broadway.

Deadline reports the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre is set to dim its marquee lights for one minute in honor of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame legend on Wednesday, June 21, at 7 p.m. ET. The theater is where the musical of her life, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical, ran on Broadway.

The show originally debuted in London’s West End before coming to Broadway. It ran from 2019 to 2022, closing August 14, 2022, after 27 previews and 482 productions. It was nominated for 12 Tony Awards, with Tina portrayer Adrienne Warren winning Best Lead Actress/Musical.

Turner passed away May 24 at the age of 83.

